Left Menu

Kharge Calls for Urgent Discussion on India's Energy Security Amid West Asia Conflict

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urges Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan for an immediate discussion on India's energy security due to the Israel-Iran conflict's effects. Highlighting LPG price hikes and India's dependency on West Asian oil, Kharge emphasizes the conflict's impact on national economics and Indian workers abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:48 IST
Kharge Calls for Urgent Discussion on India's Energy Security Amid West Asia Conflict
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has pressed Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan to consider an immediate discussion on India's energy security amidst the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Kharge emphasized that the geopolitical unrest in West Asia significantly affects India's economy and energy stability.

He highlighted recent hikes in domestic and commercial LPG prices as evidence of the conflict's impact on India's poor and reiterated the nation's dependency on West Asian oil imports. About 55% of India's crude oil needs are sourced from the region, making the issue nationally significant.

Kharge also noted the safety concerns of sobre 1 crore Indians in the region and the economic impact highlighted by USD 51 billion remittances from Gulf countries. Following External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's statement, opposition parties, including Congress, protested for the requested discussion.

TRENDING

1
Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

 Global
2
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global
3
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026