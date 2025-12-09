Left Menu

India and EU Gear Up for Swift Conclusion of Trade Agreement Talks

India and the EU are moving swiftly to finalize negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement. High-level discussions involving India's Commerce Minister and the EU's Commissioner for Trade focused on accelerating the agreement's closure. Both sides are committed to a mutually beneficial outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India and the European Union are making strides towards the rapid conclusion of a proposed free trade agreement, as confirmed by an official statement released this Tuesday.

This progress was evaluated by Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, and Maroš Šefčovič, the European Union's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, during their meet on December 8 and 9.

The discussions aimed at hastening the India-EU FTA were set against the backdrop of major technical discussions held earlier in December, covering critical chapters such as Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin, Services, and Technical Barriers to Trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

