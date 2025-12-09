India and EU Gear Up for Swift Conclusion of Trade Agreement Talks

India and the European Union are making strides towards the rapid conclusion of a proposed free trade agreement, as confirmed by an official statement released this Tuesday.

This progress was evaluated by Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, and Maroš Šefčovič, the European Union's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, during their meet on December 8 and 9.

The discussions aimed at hastening the India-EU FTA were set against the backdrop of major technical discussions held earlier in December, covering critical chapters such as Market Access for Goods, Rules of Origin, Services, and Technical Barriers to Trade.

