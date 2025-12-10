Left Menu

The Great Revival: A Corporate Resurrection Chronicles

The book 'The Great Revival' by former CG Power MD & CEO Natarajan Srinivasan captures one of India's pivotal corporate comeback stories. It narrates how the company rebounded from bankruptcy to a USD 10 billion enterprise, showcasing resilience, financial discipline, and effective strategic planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:08 IST
The book 'The Great Revival' by Natarajan Srinivasan intricately details CG Power's astounding move from financial distress to becoming a USD 10 billion giant. Launched by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the narrative highlights an 80-year-old engineering firm's resilient comeback.

This transformation tale not only delves into overcoming financial turmoil but also showcases the disciplined strategy and cultural shifts that facilitated the revival. Essential steps like reconstructing financial records and complex debt restructuring form the memoir's core.

Srinivasan, with a career rooted in renowned companies like BHEL and Murugappa Group, helmed CG Power's turnaround. 'The Great Revival' offers insights into monumental corporate recovery, now available in bookstores for Rs. 799.

