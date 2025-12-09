Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has demanded a CID probe into a major land scam involving counterfeit documents meant to secure 532 acres of government and forest land. The controversial case centers around M B Nemanna Gowda alias M B Manmath, who allegedly manipulated legal documentation to claim vast swathes of valuable territory.

This land transfer, valued at nearly Rs 25,000 crore, was nearly finalized before the state's government was alerted. According to Khandre, through a writ petition, Manmath managed to obtain a pivotal court order favoring this transfer, highlighting significant lapses within governmental processes.

Khandre's urgent appeal includes calling for accountability of key officials, urging an immediate complaint filing with Chikkamagaluru police, and launching a comprehensive special investigation. He emphasizes the necessity of this probe to safeguard state assets and hold those responsible accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)