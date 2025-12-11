US-India Trade Talks: A Landmark Deal on the Horizon?

The potential free trade agreement between the United States and India is in the spotlight, with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urging Washington to commit if satisfied with New Delhi's proposal. The talks have seen five negotiation rounds, with optimism surrounding India's 'best ever' offer as described by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

While Goyal refrains from setting a timeline, there is mounting anticipation from Indian industry and exporters who are keenly awaiting the deal, especially amid high US tariffs affecting their market. Goyal stresses that deadlines may push for mistakes, emphasizing both sides must benefit equally from any agreement.

The trade discussions occur in a climate of tariffs, with the US imposing up to 50% duties on Indian goods citing trade deficits and sanctions-related issues. India's steadfast position on not compromising its agricultural and MSME sectors challenges the potential agreement, despite US demands for concessions on specific agricultural products.

(With inputs from agencies.)