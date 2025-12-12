Record-Faulty Economy: Hooda's Stark Critique

In a sharp critique of the current administration, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda highlighted several pressing issues affecting the Indian economy. Speaking during a parliamentary discussion, Hooda described record-breaking economic dissonance, noting that the rupee's value had plummeted to its weakest in 75 years.

He castigated the government for allowing rising inequality and monopolistic practices in key sectors, arguing that one percent of the richest now own 40 percent of the nation's wealth. Hooda pointed out that public debt levels have surged while competition wanes, impacting aviation and telecom industries.

Hooda further lambasted allocations under defense and sports schemes, questioning the equitable distribution of funds. His remarks drew government intervention as he pressed for a reevaluation of current economic strategies, urging a refocus from superficial slogans to meaningful reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)