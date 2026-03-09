Truhome Finance's Ambitious IPO: Aiming to Mobilise Rs 3,000 Crore

Truhome Finance, supported by Warburg Pincus, has taken a substantial step by filing for a Rs 3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This move includes a fresh issue of shares valued at Rs 1,500 crore and an equal offer for sale by promoter Mango Crest Investment Ltd.

The housing finance entity plans to enhance its capital base with the IPO proceeds, targeting future capital needs like onward lending and adhering to the Reserve Bank of India's capital adequacy norms. This strategic allocation will be deployed over several years, with growth projected until March 2028.

Founded in 2010, formerly as Shriram Housing Finance, Truhome is recognized for its affordable housing focus, positioning it as the third-largest in its sector. Distinguished for a comprehensive lending portfolio and a strong presence across 19 Indian states, Truhome reported significant financial health with Rs 1,905.48 crore income and Rs 286.24 crore profit, under the leadership of Dinesh Kumar Khara and Ravi Subramanian.

