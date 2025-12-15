Left Menu

Dense fog disrupts ops at Delhi airport; over 60 flights cancelled

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 12:52 IST
Over 60 flights were cancelled and 5 diverted at Delhi airport on Monday due to poor visibility conditions, according to an official.

Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X shortly after 10 am that flight operations are still impacted due to dense fog. ''Our on-ground officials are working closely with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across Terminals,'' DIAL said.

The official said as of now, 61 cancellations and 5 diversions have been reported at the airport. Over 250 flights were delayed, he added.

''Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations at Delhi and other airports across northern India, which is unfortunately beyond our control,'' IndiGo said in a statement.

As operations are adjusted to prevailing weather conditions, some flights may experience delays, while a few others may be proactively cancelled during the day to prioritise safety and minimise extended waiting at the airport, the airline said in a statement. IndiGo, however, did not say how many of its flights were cancelled and how many were delayed.

The airline said its teams are ''closely monitoring'' the situation and coordinating with Delhi airport.

IndiGo also said it issued advisories to its customers and ''proactively'' informing them, to minimise inconvenience.

Delhi airport is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

