India-Oman Trade Ties: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Oman, he is poised to sign a landmark trade agreement that could redefine India-Oman relations. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aims to bolster bilateral trade and offers a clear pathway for economic diversification between the two countries.

Ajay Khimji of Khimji Ramdas Group expressed the significance of the agreement, highlighting its role in fostering strategic trust and catalyzing trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. Both nations are expected to benefit from the removal of trade barriers, facilitating innovation and long-term commitments to various sectors.

With India's 1.4 billion market and Oman's strategic position as a gateway to the West and Africa, business leaders are optimistic about a multifold increase in trade. As part of Oman's Vision 2040, this pact aligns with goals in agriculture, IT, tourism, and more, promising economic transformation for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)