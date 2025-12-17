Robinhood's Bold Move: Betting on Sports Performance as Market Shifts

Robinhood, the online brokerage firm, is venturing further into the sports world by allowing customers to bet on the individual performances of professional football players. As part of their new sports-focused event contracts, users can now target aspects such as touchdown scores and yard performances, in addition to game outcomes.

Amidst a burgeoning market with increasing competition, Robinhood's new offerings aim to set them apart by offering more tailored options. Despite the innovative move, the company faces scrutiny from state regulators who are pushing for tighter oversight. Some critics liken these contracts to sports betting, potentially leading to speculative trading.

However, the industry assures that these contracts are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Robinhood remains committed to navigating the legal landscape compliantly, even as the value of trades in prediction markets soars, exceeding $13 billion monthly.

(With inputs from agencies.)