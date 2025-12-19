Turbulence Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Sparks Farmer Protests

The EU-Mercosur trade deal's postponement is causing upheaval, notably across European farming communities. Ongoing protests and opposition from key EU members like France and Italy are challenging the 26-year negotiation process, aiming to connect over 780 million consumers between Europe and South America.

Farmer protests turned tumultuous in Brussels, with roadblocks and clashes with police showcasing deep agricultural sector anxieties. French and Italian governments emphasized the need for safeguards, while protests urged protection of European farming interests against potentially destabilizing imports under the deal.

Strategically, the delay raises concerns over the EU's global trade credibility amid competition with the US and China, particularly in influencing South America's economic alliances. With geopolitical stakes high, the EU seeks alignment with Mercosur for economic and environmental diplomacy.

