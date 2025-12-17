China Champions Global Trade Multilateralism with UN Treaty

In a significant move, the United Nations treaty on globally traded goods underscores China's commitment to true multilateralism, as stated by the Chinese commerce ministry on Wednesday.

This comes as the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents on Tuesday, designed to facilitate logistical changes for goods already in transit by various modes of transport.

China, having first proposed the initiative to the United Nations in 2019, continues to demonstrate its efforts in providing global public goods through strategic international collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)