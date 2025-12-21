Left Menu

Swadeshi Revival: Haryana's Push for Self-Reliance

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, emphasizes the resurgence of swadeshi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting initiatives for youth entrepreneurship and self-reliance, Saini calls for local skill integration with modern technology, boosting India's global prowess. The state showcases substantial MSME growth and startup contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:15 IST
Swadeshi Revival: Haryana's Push for Self-Reliance
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the pivotal role of 'swadeshi' in driving a self-reliant India, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Saini highlighted the historical importance of swadeshi in India's independence struggle, emphasizing its modern evolution across diverse sectors such as technology and defense.

With over 12 lakh MSMEs and substantial youth entrepreneurship initiatives, Haryana aims to position itself as a global leader, integrating local skills with cutting-edge technology to advance India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025