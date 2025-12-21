Swadeshi Revival: Haryana's Push for Self-Reliance
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, emphasizes the resurgence of swadeshi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting initiatives for youth entrepreneurship and self-reliance, Saini calls for local skill integration with modern technology, boosting India's global prowess. The state showcases substantial MSME growth and startup contributions.
In a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the pivotal role of 'swadeshi' in driving a self-reliant India, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.
Saini highlighted the historical importance of swadeshi in India's independence struggle, emphasizing its modern evolution across diverse sectors such as technology and defense.
With over 12 lakh MSMEs and substantial youth entrepreneurship initiatives, Haryana aims to position itself as a global leader, integrating local skills with cutting-edge technology to advance India's economy.
