Swadeshi Revival: Haryana's Push for Self-Reliance

In a recent address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the pivotal role of 'swadeshi' in driving a self-reliant India, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Saini highlighted the historical importance of swadeshi in India's independence struggle, emphasizing its modern evolution across diverse sectors such as technology and defense.

With over 12 lakh MSMEs and substantial youth entrepreneurship initiatives, Haryana aims to position itself as a global leader, integrating local skills with cutting-edge technology to advance India's economy.

