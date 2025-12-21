Left Menu

Holiday Market Turbulence: Investors' Sentiment on Edge

Investors face turbulence in the U.S. stock market during the holiday season, with concerns over AI spending and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Despite the volatility, expectations remain for a 'Santa Claus rally,' driven by favorable economic data, while tech stocks face skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:32 IST
Holiday Market Turbulence: Investors' Sentiment on Edge

Investors anticipating traditional year-end cheer in the U.S. stock market are confronting volatility that could persist through the end of the year. Although stock indexes are on track for solid performance in 2025, the S&P 500 has seen a slight decline in December, defying historical trends of typically strong performance during this month.

Recent swings in U.S. equities have been driven by two key themes: heightened scrutiny of corporate spending on artificial intelligence and shifting expectations regarding Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2026. Notably, concerns over a data-center project by Oracle put pressure on tech and other AI-related stocks, while inflation data provided a positive boost to the market.

As the year concludes, investors may seek to secure profits after a successful run, potentially leading to selling pressure. However, recent economic data suggests the potential for a 'Santa Claus rally,' a phenomenon where the S&P 500 gains an average of 1.3% in the year's last days and early January. This year, that period runs from December 27 to January 5.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025