Novo Nordisk's Oral Weight-Loss Pill Revolutionizes Obesity Treatment Market

Novo Nordisk received FDA approval for its oral weight-loss pill containing semaglutide, branded as Wegovy, rivalling Eli Lilly. The drug promises significant weight loss, wider accessibility, and could tap into the $150 billion obesity treatment market, aiming for a market shift towards oral medication over injectables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 05:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 05:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to address the burgeoning global obesity crisis, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Novo Nordisk's oral weight-loss pill, providing a competitive edge over rival Eli Lilly. The semaglutide-based pill, sold under the brand name Wegovy, is a strategic pivot aimed at revitalizing Novo's position in the market.

The approval could catalyze a resurgence for the Danish drugmaker after a challenging period marked by plummeting shares and dwindling sales of its injectable counterpart. Following the announcement, Novo's U.S.-listed shares surged by 8%, while competitor Eli Lilly saw a slight dip of 1%.

Promising results from a 64-week study showcased weight loss of nearly 17% in participants using the pill, broadening its appeal among millions dealing with obesity-related health concerns. As Novo bolsters its supply chain ahead of potential skyrocketing demand, the company foresees a significant uptake in patient interest.

