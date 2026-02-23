Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk's $475-billion rise and fall as Wegovy-era gains wiped out

​Morgan analysts said the trial miss was a significant setback that could ⁠curb demand for CagriSema, temper long-term sales hopes and leave Novo struggling to win back ⁠share ​in the fast-growing obesity treatment market.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:27 IST
UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk's $475-billion rise and fall as Wegovy-era gains wiped out

Novo ​Nordisk shares slumped by more ‌than 16% ​on Monday, wiping away the remaining gains brought by its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy, after the drugmaker ‌said its next-generation obesity drug CagriSema underperformed Eli Lilly's rival.

Novo, which in 2024 was worth more than $650 billion, has since shed around $475 billion, with the ‌shares back at levels last seen before Wegovy transformed it into Europe's ‌most valuable drugmaker. Novo's shares fell to their lowest level since June 2021, when Wegovy was first launched, driving a long sales and share price boom that even helped propel Denmark's ⁠wider ​economy.

Novo shares were ⁠among the biggest decliners in Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index. Meanwhile, shares of Eli Lilly rose ⁠about 4% in U.S. morning trade. UPHILL BATTLE TO WIN BACK MARKET SHARE

J.P. ​Morgan analysts said the trial miss was a significant setback that could ⁠curb demand for CagriSema, temper long-term sales hopes and leave Novo struggling to win back ⁠share ​in the fast-growing obesity treatment market. The setback adds to investor worries about intensifying competition in obesity treatments, where demand is increasingly driven by drugs ⁠offering the greatest weight-loss results.

Shares of Novo's Danish peer Zealand declined 7%, ⁠but analysts brushed ⁠off broader concerns about its own weight-loss drug, similarly targeting the amylin hormone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FIR filed in IDFC bank fraud case, High-level committee will be formed: Haryana CM

FIR filed in IDFC bank fraud case, High-level committee will be formed: Har...

 India
2
Cricket-Hetmyer runs rampage as West Indies crush Zimbabwe in 107-run win in T20 World Cup

Cricket-Hetmyer runs rampage as West Indies crush Zimbabwe in 107-run win in...

 Global
3
Canada prepares aid package for Cuba as it faces fuel shortages worsened by US oil embargo

Canada prepares aid package for Cuba as it faces fuel shortages worsened by ...

 Canada
4
"Means a Lot": Hetmyer after 85 in Windies' big win over Zimbabwe

"Means a Lot": Hetmyer after 85 in Windies' big win over Zimbabwe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026