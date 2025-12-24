Stock Market Awaits a New Bull Run Amid AI and Economic Shifts

The U.S. stock market is closing out a third consecutive year of impressive double-digit gains, but 2026 could present a new set of challenges. To continue this trend into a fourth year, strong earnings, a dovish Federal Reserve, and robust artificial intelligence spending will be imperative.

The bull market initiated in October 2022 has been driven by AI optimism and interest rate cuts, interspersed with economic resilience despite recession fears. With the S&P 500 up over 17% in 2025, market strategists like Sam Stovall of CFRA highlight a need for all factors to align for continued success in 2026.

Critical factors such as corporate earnings and AI infrastructure investments will play pivotal roles. Investors keep a keen eye on potential AI returns and federal policies as key indicators for future market performance. Historical data and geopolitical dynamics, particularly U.S.-China relations, could influence outcomes significantly in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)