NHAI Initiative Paves New Path with Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Approval

The NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) receives SEBI approval as an Infrastructure Investment Trust, aiming to enhance public participation in India's National Highway infrastructure. This initiative provides retail investors opportunities to invest in high-quality infrastructure projects, boosting the monetization and expansion of National Highway assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The Public InvIT plans to leverage National Highway assets, offering a high-quality investment tool for retail and domestic investors. This initiative aims to broaden public involvement in the development of National Highway infrastructure.

NHAI had previously established Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Pvt Ltd (RIIMPL) to manage RIIT, a collaborative effort involving major banking and financial institutions. NRVVMK Rajendra Kumar, Member (Finance) at NHAI, is appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of RIIMPL.

