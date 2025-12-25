Tragic Collision at Bhimpur Crossing: Two Lives Lost

Two men were killed after their motorcycle was struck by a bus at the Bhimpur crossing, police reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM on Wednesday in the Rampur Karkhana area. A contracted bus collided head-on with a Bullet motorcycle en route to Gaura Khas, according to authorities.

Police identified the deceased as Harshit Rao, 22, and Aryan Singh, 24, both residents of Bhujouli Colony in the Deoria Sadar Kotwali area. Despite villagers' efforts to rush them to Deoria Medical College, the victims were declared dead. Rampur Karkhana Station House Officer Abhishek Rai confirmed the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)