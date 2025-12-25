Left Menu

Tragic Collision at Bhimpur Crossing: Two Lives Lost

Two men lost their lives in a tragic accident at Bhimpur crossing when their motorcycle was hit by a bus. The deceased, identified as Harshit Rao and Aryan Singh, were critically injured and later pronounced dead at Deoria Medical College. An investigation is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:41 IST
Tragic Collision at Bhimpur Crossing: Two Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed after their motorcycle was struck by a bus at the Bhimpur crossing, police reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM on Wednesday in the Rampur Karkhana area. A contracted bus collided head-on with a Bullet motorcycle en route to Gaura Khas, according to authorities.

Police identified the deceased as Harshit Rao, 22, and Aryan Singh, 24, both residents of Bhujouli Colony in the Deoria Sadar Kotwali area. Despite villagers' efforts to rush them to Deoria Medical College, the victims were declared dead. Rampur Karkhana Station House Officer Abhishek Rai confirmed the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

