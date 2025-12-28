Left Menu

Northeast Blizzard: Storm Disrupts Travel, Triggers Weather Emergencies

A major snow and ice storm hit the U.S. Northeast, disrupting travel as states like New York and New Jersey declared weather emergencies. The storm, which saw a significant snowfall across several states, led to numerous flight cancellations and urged officials to advise citizens to avoid travel.

Northeast Blizzard: Storm Disrupts Travel, Triggers Weather Emergencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant snow and ice storm swept across the U.S. Northeast early Saturday, disrupting post-holiday travel and prompting weather emergency declarations in New York and New Jersey. Authorities advised residents to avoid road travel due to hazardous conditions.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York emphasized the importance of safety during the storm, which brought six to ten inches of snow from central New York to Long Island. Despite the heaviest snowfall easing by morning, the storm's impact grounded many travelers.

More than 9,000 U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed, heavily affecting New York airports. Airlines waived rebooking fees due to the weather-induced chaos. Similar weather advisories affected regions like Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, while New Jersey imposed commercial vehicle restrictions on major roads.

