Left Menu

Kenyans trapped in Cambodia by trafficking scheme seek government help to return home

The group has asked the court to ​issue urgent orders compelling Kenya's foreign affairs ministry and other state agencies to offer consular protection, ⁠issue emergency travel documents and repatriate them. Their petition cites constitutional protections against torture and slavery, and argues the state has ⁠a ​duty to protect citizens abroad.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:05 IST
Kenyans trapped in Cambodia by trafficking scheme seek government help to return home
  • Country:
  • Kenya

More than 600 Kenyans who were lured to ​Cambodia by the promise of jobs ​but say they ended up being ‌kept against ​their will in a trafficking scheme are seeking court orders to compel the Kenyan government to bring them home. The papers filed in ‌Kenya's High Court on Monday say the Kenyan citizens were kept in a guarded compound surrounded by high perimeter walls and barbed wire to prevent escape.

They were forced to work continuously for 16 ‌hours to meet extreme targets and several suffered stabbings and carried untreated injuries, the court filings ‌say. They did not say whether the Kenyans had been working in a scam centre, such as those which Cambodian authorities have been cracking down on in recent weeks. The centres, used for cyber fraud, have proliferated in Southeast ⁠Asia in ​recent years.

The filings say ⁠that after Cambodian authorities raided the compound, the captors escaped. The group says it is "currently hounded in a local shelter ⁠in Cambodia", lacking food and in need of urgent medical care. The group has asked the court to ​issue urgent orders compelling Kenya's foreign affairs ministry and other state agencies to offer consular protection, ⁠issue emergency travel documents and repatriate them.

Their petition cites constitutional protections against torture and slavery, and argues the state has ⁠a ​duty to protect citizens abroad. The court filings say Cambodian authorities have told the group of Kenyans to leave the country by February 28, 2026, or face legal action and imprisonment. The ⁠group says it cannot afford flights back to Kenya.

A spokesperson for Kenya's foreign affairs ministry said ⁠she was not aware of ⁠the case. Cambodia's interior ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The High Court is due to hear the case later ‌on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty player Srijan forays into organised fashion retail; to invest Rs 500cr in 3-4 yrs

Realty player Srijan forays into organised fashion retail; to invest Rs 500c...

 India
2
Soccer-Investors enjoying the ride with new digital-focused leagues

Soccer-Investors enjoying the ride with new digital-focused leagues

 Global
3
TIMES PRIME PARTNERS WITH CRUNCHYROLL TO BRING PREMIUM ANIME STREAMING TO MEMBERS

TIMES PRIME PARTNERS WITH CRUNCHYROLL TO BRING PREMIUM ANIME STREAMING TO ME...

 India
4
Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026