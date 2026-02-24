Left Menu

Govt to launch HPV vaccination programme for girls aged 14 and above

The Union government will soon launch a nationwide HPV human papillomavirus vaccination programme targeting girls aged 14 and above, official sources said. Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group, an official source said.

The Union government will soon launch a nationwide HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination programme targeting girls aged 14 and above, official sources said. The Gardasil injection will be administered free of cost, they said. The quadrivalent HPV vaccine protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11, they said. ''Strong global and Indian scientific evidence confirms that a single dose provides robust and durable protection when administered to girls in the recommended age group,'' an official source said. ''Vaccination under the national programme will be voluntary and free of cost, ensuring equitable access across socio-economic groups,'' the source added.

