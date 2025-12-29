Tragedy on the Tracks: Train Derailment in Southern Mexico Leaves 13 Dead

In a tragic incident, a train derailment on the Interoceanic Train line in Mexico has left 13 people dead and 98 injured, five critically. The accident occurred near the town of Nizanda as the train was negotiating a curve. The disaster has brought train services between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico to a halt.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has ordered senior officials to the accident site to support bereaved families and investigate the incident in coordination with various government agencies. The Mexican Navy's involvement highlights the grave nature of the situation, with assistance being extended to all affected.

Inaugurated in 2023, the Interoceanic Train is part of a significant Mexican initiative to boost rail infrastructure in the country's south, aiming to develop the isthmus of Tehuantepec into a vital corridor for international trade. The train line, connecting Salina Cruz and Coatzacoalcos, was integral to these plans until this unexpected tragedy struck.

(With inputs from agencies.)