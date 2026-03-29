Oil Spill Devastates Veracruz's Fishing Industry During Holy Week

A massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has wreaked havoc on the fishing industry in Veracruz, Mexico, just in time for the normally booming Holy Week. Fish markets, typically teeming with customers, stood nearly empty as concerns over contaminated seafood impacted consumer behavior.

The spill, originating from a vessel near Coatzacoalcos and additional natural seepages, has stretched over 373 miles and affected seven nature reserves. Reports of dead marine life washing ashore have fueled public concern, though health authorities have denied seafood-related illnesses. Fishermen have halted operations to avoid contaminating equipment, a move that has exacerbated financial pressures.

In 2024, Veracruz accounted for 2.76% of Mexico's fish production, marking the state as a critical player in the national economy. As efforts to clean up the spill intensify, fishermen like Norma González Pérez face mounting challenges, with many forced to take out loans, casting a grim shadow over the once-celebratory Holy Week.

(With inputs from agencies.)