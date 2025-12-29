Fatal Fire on Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express: Tragedy Strikes as Train Coaches Ignite

A tragic incident unfolded on the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express as a fire in two of its compartments claimed the life of Chandrsekhar Sundaram at Yalamanchili, approximately 66 km away from the spot. Despite the quick response from railway staff and emergency services, the fire led to a frantic evacuation of the train's passengers.

Earlier reports received by police at 12:45 am indicated the fire might not have originated from the usual electrical panel, but from a lesser-expected source in the coach's linen storage area. A thorough investigation, involving forensic teams, is underway to uncover the root cause of the blaze.

As a safety measure, the affected coaches were detached and passengers were relocated. Helplines have been established for assistance. Meanwhile, coordination between local authorities ensured safe transport and essential provisions for the affected passengers as alternative arrangements were put in place.