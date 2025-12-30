Left Menu

India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

The Department of Telecommunications in India has introduced the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025. This strategic policy document allocates radio-frequency spectrum for advanced communication services and technologies, aiming to meet growing demands and ensure alignment with global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:08 IST
Representative Image (Source: Official Twitter Handle of Department of Telecommunications). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Today marks the implementation of the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025) by India's Department of Telecommunications, a pivotal policy for spectrum management in the country.

NFAP-2025, applicable across a vast frequency range, aims to guide spectrum allocation for numerous radiocommunication services, serving as a crucial tool for spectrum managers and wireless operators.

Key allocations include the 6425-7125 MHz band for 5G and future networks, alongside bands for satellite services, bolstering connectivity both in-flight and at sea. This plan aligns with global standards, supporting India's technological ecosystem and digital advancement, according to the Ministry of Communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

