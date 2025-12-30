India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

Today marks the implementation of the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025) by India's Department of Telecommunications, a pivotal policy for spectrum management in the country.

NFAP-2025, applicable across a vast frequency range, aims to guide spectrum allocation for numerous radiocommunication services, serving as a crucial tool for spectrum managers and wireless operators.

Key allocations include the 6425-7125 MHz band for 5G and future networks, alongside bands for satellite services, bolstering connectivity both in-flight and at sea. This plan aligns with global standards, supporting India's technological ecosystem and digital advancement, according to the Ministry of Communications.

(With inputs from agencies.)