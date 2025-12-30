India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management
The Department of Telecommunications in India has introduced the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025. This strategic policy document allocates radio-frequency spectrum for advanced communication services and technologies, aiming to meet growing demands and ensure alignment with global standards.
Today marks the implementation of the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025) by India's Department of Telecommunications, a pivotal policy for spectrum management in the country.
NFAP-2025, applicable across a vast frequency range, aims to guide spectrum allocation for numerous radiocommunication services, serving as a crucial tool for spectrum managers and wireless operators.
Key allocations include the 6425-7125 MHz band for 5G and future networks, alongside bands for satellite services, bolstering connectivity both in-flight and at sea. This plan aligns with global standards, supporting India's technological ecosystem and digital advancement, according to the Ministry of Communications.
