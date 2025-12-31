Collision on the Rails: Tragedy Strikes En Route to Machu Picchu

A tragic train collision occurred on Tuesday near the iconic Machu Picchu archaeological site in Peru, leaving one dead and around 30 injured. The crash involved two tourist trains, leading to a suspension of rail services in the area.

The individual killed was a railroad worker, Jhonathan Castillo Gonzalez of the Cuzco police department confirmed. The collision happened near the archaeological site of Qoriwayrachina and involved a train coming from Machu Picchu and another headed there.

While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, the incident occurs amidst a decade-long 25% increase in visitors to Machu Picchu, which sometimes faces interruptions due to political and management-related disputes.