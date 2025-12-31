Left Menu

Trailblazer in Congress: Remembering Ben Nighthorse Campbell

Ben Nighthorse Campbell, a former U.S. senator and representative from Colorado, passed away at 92. Known for his unique style and advocacy for American Indian issues, Campbell served in both the House and Senate, making a significant impact on children's rights, organized labor, and fiscal conservatism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denver | Updated: 31-12-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 06:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. senator and representative Ben Nighthorse Campbell, a prominent advocate for American Indian issues, passed away at the age of 92. His daughter, Shanan Campbell, confirmed his death, noting he was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

Known for his distinctive style and political journey from Democrat to Republican, Campbell made his mark on Congress through his defense of children's rights, organized labor, and fiscal responsibility. His attire, characterized by cowboy boots and bolo ties, was as remarkable as his legislative contributions.

A proud member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, Campbell sponsored crucial legislation that transformed the Great Sand Dunes National Monument into a national park, honoring his ancestors who suffered during a tragic 1864 massacre. He served in both the House and Senate over a distinguished career.

