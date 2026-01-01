Left Menu

Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

Bulgaria marks a historic milestone by joining the euro zone, replacing the lev with the euro as its currency. This move makes Bulgaria the 21st euro zone member. While businesses favor the change, public opinion remains divided amidst concerns of rising prices and political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:03 IST

  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria has officially adopted the euro, marking its entry into the euro zone with a celebratory display of euro coins at the central bank in Sofia. Fireworks illuminated the sky as the country bid farewell to its former currency, the lev, closing a significant chapter in its monetary history.

The transition elevates Bulgaria to the status of the euro zone's 21st member, situating it within a monetary alliance of over 350 million Europeans. This follows Croatia's recent adoption of the euro in January 2023. Citizens like Stefan Bisterkov express optimism, viewing the shift as a symbol of economic alignment with Europe.

The adoption is met with mixed reactions among Bulgarians. While polls indicate a hesitant populace, businesses foresee positive outcomes. The political landscape adds to the ambivalence, as the government recently resigned amid public unrest over proposed tax hikes.

