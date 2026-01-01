Bulgaria Embraces the Euro: A New Chapter Unfolds in the Balkan Nation

Bulgaria has officially adopted the euro, marking its entry into the euro zone with a celebratory display of euro coins at the central bank in Sofia. Fireworks illuminated the sky as the country bid farewell to its former currency, the lev, closing a significant chapter in its monetary history.

The transition elevates Bulgaria to the status of the euro zone's 21st member, situating it within a monetary alliance of over 350 million Europeans. This follows Croatia's recent adoption of the euro in January 2023. Citizens like Stefan Bisterkov express optimism, viewing the shift as a symbol of economic alignment with Europe.

The adoption is met with mixed reactions among Bulgarians. While polls indicate a hesitant populace, businesses foresee positive outcomes. The political landscape adds to the ambivalence, as the government recently resigned amid public unrest over proposed tax hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)