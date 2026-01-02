India's Fiscal Approach in FY26: Balancing Growth and Deficit

During the first eight months of FY26, India's fiscal deficit reached Rs 9.77 lakh crore, accounting for 62% of the Budget Estimate, according to a report by Union Bank of India. This marks a significant rise from Rs 8.47 lakh crore, or 54% of the Revised Estimate, recorded during the same period last year.

The fiscal shortfall, primarily driven by a 28% increase in capital expenditure, highlights the government's commitment to investment-led growth. This strategic emphasis on capital spending over consumption expenditure aims to enhance fiscal adjustment quality and foster medium-term economic growth. Despite higher capital outlays, revenue expenditure remained subdued, and overall receipts showed modest growth.

India's fiscal strategy, while maintaining alignment with medium-term goals, is contingent on durable revenue buoyancy and disciplined expenditure. With the phase-out of GST compensation cess, state revenues and borrowing will play a critical role in shaping future government finances. Coordinated capital expenditure and revenue efforts at both central and state levels are essential for sustained fiscal consolidation.