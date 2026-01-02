December GST Data Shows Resilience Amidst Tax Rate Cuts

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for December 2025 demonstrate a resilient tax framework, even after substantial rate cuts earlier this year. The official data revealed a 6.1 per cent year-on-year growth to Rs 1.75 lakh crore, driven largely by import activities and stable domestic consumption.

Pratik Jain from Price Waterhouse & Co LLP highlighted the significance of this growth, attributing around 6 per cent of the monthly increase to imports. Experts like Manoj Mishra from Grant Thornton Bharat emphasize that these figures strengthen the formal economy's structure, suggesting further gains are feasible with sustained momentum.

As the Union Budget 2026-27 looms, experts advocate for GST 2.0 reforms, focusing on compliance automation and credit frameworks. Despite a 4.3 per cent month-on-month decline, the alignment of tax collections with festive seasons and strategic rate rationalization illustrates an enduring economic resilience.

