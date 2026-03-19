India Targets $8.1 Billion Sports Equipment Exports by 2036: NITI Aayog Report
A central goal of the report is to increase exports from current levels to USD 8.1 billion by 2036, significantly enhancing India’s share in the global sports goods market.
- Country:
- India
India has set an ambitious target to scale its sports equipment exports to USD 8.1 billion by 2036, as outlined in a newly released report titled “Realizing the Export Potential of India’s Sports Equipment Manufacturing Sector.”
The report positions the sector as a high-growth, labour-intensive industry capable of driving employment, boosting exports, and strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem under the Make in India vision.
Sports Manufacturing Identified as High-Potential Growth Sector
Focusing exclusively on the sports equipment manufacturing segment, the report highlights its strong potential for:
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Large-scale employment generation
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Expansion of MSME-led manufacturing clusters
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Export-driven industrial growth
Officials noted that the sector remains underutilised despite global demand, presenting a major opportunity for India to scale its presence in international markets.
Strategic Target: $8.1 Billion Exports
A central goal of the report is to increase exports from current levels to USD 8.1 billion by 2036, significantly enhancing India’s share in the global sports goods market.
This expansion is expected to position India as a competitive global hub for sports manufacturing.
Policy and Infrastructure Reforms Proposed
To achieve this target, the report recommends a comprehensive policy roadmap, including:
Structural and Regulatory Reforms
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Simplification of business processes
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Reduction of compliance burdens
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Improved ease of doing business
Fiscal and Competitiveness Measures
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Targeted fiscal incentives
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Cost competitiveness enhancements
Infrastructure and Cluster Development
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Creation of new sports manufacturing clusters
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Upgradation of existing hubs like Jalandhar and Meerut
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Development of world-class testing and certification facilities
Market and Branding Initiatives
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Promotion of “Brand India” in global sports goods markets
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Strengthening partnerships with international brands and buyers
Government Aligns Sports with Economic Growth
Speaking at the launch, Secretary (Sports) Shri Hari Ranjan Rao highlighted the growing policy focus on the sector.
“Sports goods have recently been incorporated into the Allocation of Business Rules of the Ministry, reflecting their strategic importance,” he said.
He also pointed to key policy frameworks such as:
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Khelo Bharat Niti 2025
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Proposed National Sports Governance Act
as critical enablers for strengthening the sports ecosystem.
Sports as a Driver of Economy and Youth Development
The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is working to position sports as a driver of:
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Economic growth and manufacturing expansion
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Global branding of Indian products
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Youth development and employment
Officials emphasised that the sector’s growth aligns with broader national goals, including Viksit Bharat @2047.
Industry Participation and Cluster Strength
The report launch saw participation from representatives of major manufacturing clusters such as:
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Jalandhar (Punjab)
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Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
along with officials from NITI Aayog and the Ministry, highlighting a collaborative approach between policy and industry.
Towards a Global Manufacturing Hub
The report marks a significant step in integrating India into the global sports equipment value chain, with a focus on:
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Innovation-driven manufacturing
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Export competitiveness
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MSME-led industrial growth
If implemented effectively, the roadmap could transform India into a leading global supplier of sports equipment, generating jobs and boosting exports.