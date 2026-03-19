India Targets $8.1 Billion Sports Equipment Exports by 2036: NITI Aayog Report

India has set an ambitious target to scale its sports equipment exports to USD 8.1 billion by 2036, as outlined in a newly released report titled “Realizing the Export Potential of India’s Sports Equipment Manufacturing Sector.”

The report positions the sector as a high-growth, labour-intensive industry capable of driving employment, boosting exports, and strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem under the Make in India vision.

Sports Manufacturing Identified as High-Potential Growth Sector

Focusing exclusively on the sports equipment manufacturing segment, the report highlights its strong potential for:

Large-scale employment generation

Expansion of MSME-led manufacturing clusters

Export-driven industrial growth

Officials noted that the sector remains underutilised despite global demand, presenting a major opportunity for India to scale its presence in international markets.

Strategic Target: $8.1 Billion Exports

A central goal of the report is to increase exports from current levels to USD 8.1 billion by 2036, significantly enhancing India’s share in the global sports goods market.

This expansion is expected to position India as a competitive global hub for sports manufacturing.

Policy and Infrastructure Reforms Proposed

To achieve this target, the report recommends a comprehensive policy roadmap, including:

Structural and Regulatory Reforms

Simplification of business processes

Reduction of compliance burdens

Improved ease of doing business

Fiscal and Competitiveness Measures

Targeted fiscal incentives

Cost competitiveness enhancements

Infrastructure and Cluster Development

Creation of new sports manufacturing clusters

Upgradation of existing hubs like Jalandhar and Meerut

Development of world-class testing and certification facilities

Market and Branding Initiatives

Promotion of “Brand India” in global sports goods markets

Strengthening partnerships with international brands and buyers

Government Aligns Sports with Economic Growth

Speaking at the launch, Secretary (Sports) Shri Hari Ranjan Rao highlighted the growing policy focus on the sector.

“Sports goods have recently been incorporated into the Allocation of Business Rules of the Ministry, reflecting their strategic importance,” he said.

He also pointed to key policy frameworks such as:

Khelo Bharat Niti 2025

Proposed National Sports Governance Act

as critical enablers for strengthening the sports ecosystem.

Sports as a Driver of Economy and Youth Development

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports is working to position sports as a driver of:

Economic growth and manufacturing expansion

Global branding of Indian products

Youth development and employment

Officials emphasised that the sector’s growth aligns with broader national goals, including Viksit Bharat @2047.

Industry Participation and Cluster Strength

The report launch saw participation from representatives of major manufacturing clusters such as:

Jalandhar (Punjab)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)

along with officials from NITI Aayog and the Ministry, highlighting a collaborative approach between policy and industry.

Towards a Global Manufacturing Hub

The report marks a significant step in integrating India into the global sports equipment value chain, with a focus on:

Innovation-driven manufacturing

Export competitiveness

MSME-led industrial growth

If implemented effectively, the roadmap could transform India into a leading global supplier of sports equipment, generating jobs and boosting exports.