Iranian Strikes Cripple Qatar's LNG Exports, $20 Billion Revenue Hit

In a devastating turn of events, Iranian strikes have knocked out 17% of Qatar's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, causing an estimated loss of $20 billion in annual revenue. This development threatens supplies to Europe and Asia, with two of Qatar's 14 LNG trains and a gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility damaged, according to Saad al-Kaabi, QatarEnergy's CEO.

Saad al-Kaabi revealed that the repairs would sideline 12.8 million tons per year of LNG for three to five years. The attacks have forced QatarEnergy to declare force majeure on long-term contracts destined for Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China.

The ramifications of the Iranian attacks extend beyond LNG, affecting Qatar's exports of condensate, LPG, helium, and more. With years of infrastructural recovery ahead, the incident marks a significant setback for the Gulf region's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)