Left Menu

Norway's Electric Vehicle Revolution: Leading the Charge with Record Sales

Nearly all new cars registered in Norway last year were electric, driven largely by Tesla's sales dominance, highlighting the nation's lead in the EV market. Norway's switch to electric vehicles continues to outpace Europe, motivated by tax incentives and government policies against fossil fuel vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:26 IST
Norway's Electric Vehicle Revolution: Leading the Charge with Record Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Almost all newly registered vehicles in Norway last year were fully electric, powered mainly by Tesla's surging sales, as the country strengthens its global leadership in eliminating petrol and diesel cars. Tax incentives drove 95.9% of 2025 car registrations to be electric, with December figures nearly reaching 98%, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV).

The year saw a record 179,549 new cars registered, marking a 40% increase from 2024, said the OFV. In stark contrast to Europe's sluggish electric vehicle demand, Norway's rapid transition to battery-powered vehicles stands out; a trend underscored by the EU's recent reversal of the 2035 ban on internal combustion engine cars.

For the fifth year, Tesla emerged as Norway's leading car brand, capturing a 19.1% market share, ahead of Volkswagen and Volvo Cars. Tesla's Model Y led with 27,621 units sold in 2025, eclipsing previous sales records despite controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk. With new EV taxes anticipated, Norway's market may witness a shift towards compact models overtaking conventional ICE cars.

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

 India
2
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
3
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
4
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026