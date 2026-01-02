Norway's Electric Vehicle Revolution: Leading the Charge with Record Sales

Almost all newly registered vehicles in Norway last year were fully electric, powered mainly by Tesla's surging sales, as the country strengthens its global leadership in eliminating petrol and diesel cars. Tax incentives drove 95.9% of 2025 car registrations to be electric, with December figures nearly reaching 98%, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV).

The year saw a record 179,549 new cars registered, marking a 40% increase from 2024, said the OFV. In stark contrast to Europe's sluggish electric vehicle demand, Norway's rapid transition to battery-powered vehicles stands out; a trend underscored by the EU's recent reversal of the 2035 ban on internal combustion engine cars.

For the fifth year, Tesla emerged as Norway's leading car brand, capturing a 19.1% market share, ahead of Volkswagen and Volvo Cars. Tesla's Model Y led with 27,621 units sold in 2025, eclipsing previous sales records despite controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk. With new EV taxes anticipated, Norway's market may witness a shift towards compact models overtaking conventional ICE cars.