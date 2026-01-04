Winter Weather Grounds 124 Flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport
KLM has canceled 124 flights scheduled for Monday due to winter weather at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. This is part of a series of cancellations since Friday caused by harsh cold conditions. The airport has alerted travelers about possible delays as efforts to de-ice aircraft continue.
AMSTERDAM, Jan 4 - KLM announced the cancellation of 124 flights on Monday due to winter weather conditions at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. This decision follows a series of flight cancellations already in effect since Friday, as severe cold wreaks havoc on airport operations.
The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM has had to repeatedly adjust its flight schedules as freezing temperatures make air travel increasingly challenging. Passengers have been advised to expect further delays and cancellations throughout the week.
Weather forecasters have predicted up to 5 centimeters of fresh snow in several regions of the Netherlands in the coming days, amplifying the need for airport staff to focus on de-icing aircraft and maintaining the safety of all operations.
