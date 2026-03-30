India and Netherlands Forge Stronger Strategic Partnership

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a detailed conversation with the new Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Monday. In this high-level discussion, the two leaders centered their focus on enhancing strategic partnership areas such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, and trade.

The dialogue also touched upon the pressing issue of restoring peace and stability in West Asia. Modi emphasized the urgent need for calm in the region, while both leaders recognized the importance of advancing their countries' collaboration amid global uncertainties.

Jetten, recently appointed as the youngest Dutch Prime Minister, highlighted the growing relationship between India and the Netherlands. He anticipates further engagements and plans to host Modi in the Netherlands to advance discussions. The conversation follows the EU and India's landmark Free Trade Agreement solidified earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)