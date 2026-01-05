Left Menu

Ukraine's Drones Intensify Strikes on Moscow

Ukraine has increased drone attacks on Moscow in 2026, marking a shift from sporadic to daily actions. The aim is to disrupt Russian logistics and energy infrastructure. Russian air defenses report intercepting over 1,500 drones in a week, affecting airports during a busy travel period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 04:52 IST
Ukraine's Drones Intensify Strikes on Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2026, Ukraine has significantly increased drone attacks on Moscow, targeting the Russian capital daily, according to data from Russia's Defence Ministry. The attacks represent a strategic shift from previous sporadic incidents to a sustained pressure campaign.

By Sunday midnight, Russian air defense systems reported destroying 57 drones over the Moscow region out of a total of 437 downed over Russian territory, the ministry detailed on its Telegram channel. This consistent targeting contrasts with earlier attacks often aimed around symbolic dates.

Ukraine aims to disrupt Russian military logistics and energy infrastructure, responding to Moscow's continued military efforts. The drone attacks have led to temporary airport closures across Russia, causing significant disruptions during the country's peak travel season over the New Year and Orthodox Christmas break.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand Health Cybersecurity Under Siege: Lessons from a Data Breach

New Zealand Health Cybersecurity Under Siege: Lessons from a Data Breach

 Global
2
North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Test: A Show of Deterrence

North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Test: A Show of Deterrence

 Global
3
Global Tensions Rise: Russia Condemns US Actions in Venezuela

Global Tensions Rise: Russia Condemns US Actions in Venezuela

 Global
4
Shaping the Future: UK, EU, and Tech Unions Evolve Amidst Cryptographic Shift

Shaping the Future: UK, EU, and Tech Unions Evolve Amidst Cryptographic Shif...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026