Ukraine's Drones Intensify Strikes on Moscow

In 2026, Ukraine has significantly increased drone attacks on Moscow, targeting the Russian capital daily, according to data from Russia's Defence Ministry. The attacks represent a strategic shift from previous sporadic incidents to a sustained pressure campaign.

By Sunday midnight, Russian air defense systems reported destroying 57 drones over the Moscow region out of a total of 437 downed over Russian territory, the ministry detailed on its Telegram channel. This consistent targeting contrasts with earlier attacks often aimed around symbolic dates.

Ukraine aims to disrupt Russian military logistics and energy infrastructure, responding to Moscow's continued military efforts. The drone attacks have led to temporary airport closures across Russia, causing significant disruptions during the country's peak travel season over the New Year and Orthodox Christmas break.