HPCL's Landmark Residue Upgradation Facility Revolutionizes India's Refining Industry

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has announced the commissioning of a groundbreaking Residue Upgradation Facility at its Visakhapatnam refinery, hailed as a major advancement for India's refining industry. The development is set to elevate distillate production and profitability significantly.

The facility, with a capacity of 3.55 million tonnes per year, features India's first residue hydrocracking unit and the world's inaugural LC-Max unit. It converts about 93% of low-value oils into high-value petroleum products, thereby reducing India's reliance on imported fuels.

This project represents a crucial step in upgrading India's refining capabilities. Enhancements in heat integration and process efficiency help lower energy intensity and support sustainability goals, while advanced digital tools optimize operational performance and profitability.