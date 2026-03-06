Rajnath Singh Calls for Maritime Self-Reliance at ‘Sagar Sankalp’ Dialogue

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasized that self-reliance is essential for national security and economic resilience, especially in an era of global uncertainty. Addressing the defence and maritime dialogue “Sagar Sankalp – Reclaiming India’s Maritime Glory” in Kolkata, he underlined India’s determination to build a strong, technologically advanced maritime ecosystem.

The event was jointly organised by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Limited and a private media organisation, bringing together senior naval leadership, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss the future of India’s maritime security and shipbuilding capabilities.

Global Uncertainty Driving Strategic Self-Reliance

In his keynote address, the Defence Minister said the rapidly evolving global landscape—marked by geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and rising maritime activity—demands stronger national capabilities.

He cited the volatile situation in the Middle East as an example of emerging global uncertainty. According to him, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf region, which are critical for global energy supplies, have direct consequences for international trade and economic stability.

“The global scenario is abnormal, and what is more concerning is that this abnormality is becoming the new normal,” Shri Rajnath Singh said, stressing that such conditions require countries like India to become self-reliant in strategic sectors such as defence and maritime infrastructure.

Technology at the Core of Modern Defence

Highlighting the growing role of advanced technologies, the Raksha Mantri described “technological dynamism” as a defining feature of modern defence systems. High-precision and next-generation technologies are now central to military preparedness, and India is working to strengthen its indigenous defence technology ecosystem.

He noted that the government has implemented a range of structural and policy reforms to expand domestic defence production. These reforms focus on transparency, financial discipline, performance benchmarking, and increased investments in research and development.

Shipbuilding as a Strategic Industrial Hub

Shri Rajnath Singh said that Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) play a crucial role in the country’s self-reliance strategy. Shipyards such as GRSE and other Indian facilities are being modernised to transform them into technology-driven industrial hubs.

Efforts are underway to upgrade the sector through digital ship design tools, modular construction techniques, infrastructure modernisation, and integrated supply chains, enabling Indian shipyards to meet global standards.

He stressed that the aim is to develop shipyards not merely as production units but as centres of advanced technological innovation.

Defence Production and Exports Reach Record Levels

The Defence Minister highlighted the significant growth in India’s domestic defence industry. In FY 2024-25, India’s defence production crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore, the highest ever recorded.

Defence exports also achieved a historic milestone, reaching approximately ₹24,000 crore, and are projected to rise to around ₹29,000 crore by April 2026. The government has set an ambitious goal of achieving ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by FY 2029-30.

He added that the private sector currently contributes about 25 percent of defence production, and this share is expected to increase to 50 percent in the coming years.

Indigenous Shipbuilding Gains Momentum

Shri Rajnath Singh highlighted that all warships and submarines currently on order for the Indian Navy are being built in Indian shipyards, covering the entire spectrum from design and engineering to construction and lifecycle support.

Describing this achievement as a major step forward, he said the transition reflects India’s shift from dependence on imports to a fully indigenous maritime capability.

“A Builder’s Navy is not a slogan; it is a ground reality,” the Defence Minister said.

MSMEs and Start-ups Power the Maritime Ecosystem

The Raksha Mantri also acknowledged the critical role played by MSMEs, start-ups, and indigenous vendors in the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

According to him, building a modern warship requires collaboration among hundreds of specialised industries—a phenomenon he described as the “Conglomerate Effect.” This collaborative framework strengthens innovation, improves efficiency, and reduces technological risks.

To accelerate the growth of India’s shipbuilding sector, the government has introduced several initiatives including:

Long-term financial support mechanisms for shipyards

Liberalised Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms

Greater adoption of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models

Enhanced support for domestic suppliers and vendors

Under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, investments worth nearly ₹3 lakh crore are planned to create world-class shipbuilding clusters across the country.

Target: Top 10 Shipbuilding Nations by 2030

Concluding his address, Shri Rajnath Singh said that India’s maritime strength depends on coordinated planning, technological innovation, and institutional synergy between government, industry, and the armed forces.

He noted that the Indian Navy’s operational readiness and missions such as Operation Sindoor demonstrate the growing strength of India’s maritime capabilities.

The government has set a strategic goal of placing India among the top 10 global shipbuilding nations by 2030, with an even more ambitious target of reaching the top five by 2047.

India’s Journey from Buyer’s Navy to Builder’s Navy

Speaking at the event, GRSE Chairman and Managing Director Commodore PR Hari (Retd) highlighted India’s civilisational maritime legacy and the steady growth of indigenous shipbuilding capacity.

He described India’s transition “from a Buyer’s Navy to a Builder’s Navy” as a defining moment in restoring the country’s industrial depth. From the delivery of INS Ajay in 1961 to the construction of next-generation naval platforms today, India’s shipbuilding industry has undergone a profound technological transformation.

Dialogue on Maritime Security and Industrial Growth

The conclave brought together naval commanders, policy experts, and industry leaders to discuss strategies for strengthening India’s maritime security architecture and expanding its shipbuilding ecosystem.

Panel discussions focused on addressing emerging geopolitical challenges, grey-zone maritime threats, resilient domestic supply chains, and distributed naval operations. Participants also explored ways to position India as a global hub for shipbuilding and ship repair through progressive port policies, regulatory reforms, and deeper industrial collaboration.