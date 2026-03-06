Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates IFFCO's Paradip Plant, Boosting India’s Self-reliance in Fertiliser Production

Union Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a sulphuric acid plant of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited at Paradip, Odisha. The Rs 750 crore facility will enhance IFFCO's fertiliser production and contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat. The expansion aims to reduce dependence on fertiliser imports, benefiting five crore farmer-owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:40 IST
Amit Shah Inaugurates IFFCO's Paradip Plant, Boosting India’s Self-reliance in Fertiliser Production
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a new sulphuric acid plant for the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) at Paradip, Odisha. According to Shah, this facility represents a significant boost to India's fertiliser production abilities, aligning with the nation's goal of self-reliance.

The plant, constructed at a cost of Rs 750 crore, possesses a daily production capability of 2,000 metric tonnes using technology designed to minimize pollution. Shah commended IFFCO as a paradigm of cooperative success, benefiting its five crore farmer-owners with its prosperity.

The project aims to curb India's import reliance by increasing domestic production of necessary raw materials. Shah urged IFFCO to advance toward zero imports of sulphuric acid, underscoring a vital step in achieving economic self-sufficiency in fertiliser production.

TRENDING

1
Iranian Oil Tankers Defy Conflict to Navigate Global Waters

Iranian Oil Tankers Defy Conflict to Navigate Global Waters

 Global
2
Unexpected Job Cuts: A Sign of Strain in the U.S. Labor Market

Unexpected Job Cuts: A Sign of Strain in the U.S. Labor Market

 United States
3
Noida International Airport Ready for Takeoff: Aerodrome Licence Issued

Noida International Airport Ready for Takeoff: Aerodrome Licence Issued

 India
4
U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns

U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026