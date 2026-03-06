Amit Shah Inaugurates IFFCO's Paradip Plant, Boosting India’s Self-reliance in Fertiliser Production

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a new sulphuric acid plant for the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) at Paradip, Odisha. According to Shah, this facility represents a significant boost to India's fertiliser production abilities, aligning with the nation's goal of self-reliance.

The plant, constructed at a cost of Rs 750 crore, possesses a daily production capability of 2,000 metric tonnes using technology designed to minimize pollution. Shah commended IFFCO as a paradigm of cooperative success, benefiting its five crore farmer-owners with its prosperity.

The project aims to curb India's import reliance by increasing domestic production of necessary raw materials. Shah urged IFFCO to advance toward zero imports of sulphuric acid, underscoring a vital step in achieving economic self-sufficiency in fertiliser production.