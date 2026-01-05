Unveiling the Unseen: Shah Commission Reports and KGB Revelations

A landmark publication delves into one of the most contentious periods in Indian democracy—the Emergency of 1975-77. Authored by Goverdhan Prasad Atal, the book compiles the full Shah Commission of Inquiry Reports alongside alarming KGB revelations, shedding new light on undocumented aspects of Indian political history.

During the Emergency, civil liberties were suspended, the press was muzzled, and political adversaries were jailed. While the era is widely studied, much of the official record has remained concealed. Notably, MPs recently demanded transparency, but the government withheld these reports. Atal's book fills this void, providing a candid view of the Commission's findings on abuses and unconstitutional actions of the time.

Moreover, the book unveils KGB documents that expose foreign intelligence operations, political manipulations, and media infiltration during the Cold War. By juxtaposing these insights with Shah Commission findings, Atal invites readers to scrutinize democratic values and governance issues more thoroughly. Available widely, this compilation is poised to enrich political discourse in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)