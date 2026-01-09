Govt appoints senior IPS officer Anand Swaroop as new Special Secretary (Internal Security) at Union Home Ministry: Order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 08:37 IST
