Left Menu

Puri Jagannath temple authorities face flak for Rs 500 parking fee decision

In a post on X, he called the fee unjustified and an unnecessary financial burden on devotees.He urged the authorities to roll back the decision and ensure pilgrim-friendly facilities.Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma also demanded immediate withdrawal of the hefty parking fee, alleging that staying at Bhakta Nivas had already become more expensive.The administration is trying to derive financial benefit from the religious sentiments of devotees, he said.Tourists, too, voiced their discontent.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 09-01-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 08:41 IST
Puri Jagannath temple authorities face flak for Rs 500 parking fee decision
  • Country:
  • India

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's (SJTA) decision to charge Rs 500 parking fee for four-wheelers at its guest houses for devotees here has triggered strong opposition from tourists, servitors and political leaders.

In a notification, the SJTA said guests staying at its four Bhakta Nivases (guest houses) would have to pay Rs 500, including 18 per cent GST, for parking a four-wheeler for 24 hours. SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said the decision was aimed at ensuring structured parking management and better organisation of parking spaces, adding that it would improve convenience for visitors.

However, following objections from various quarters, Puri district Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who is also the deputy chief administrator of the SJTA, said the administration would reconsider the decision.

''We will reconsider the parking fee. I will get back to you after taking up the matter with the authority,'' he told reporters on Thursday.

Puri BJD MLA Sunil Kumar Mohanty demanded an immediate rollback, saying hotels in Puri and elsewhere in the country do not charge guests separately for parking. ''It must be withdrawn immediately,'' he said.

Local MP Sambit Patra of the BJP said he was not aware of the development. ''Our government will make a decision that is good for all, particularly the poor,'' he said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das opposed the move. In a post on X, he called the fee unjustified and an unnecessary financial burden on devotees.

He urged the authorities to roll back the decision and ensure pilgrim-friendly facilities.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma also demanded immediate withdrawal of the hefty parking fee, alleging that staying at Bhakta Nivas had already become more expensive.

''The administration is trying to derive financial benefit from the religious sentiments of devotees,'' he said.

Tourists, too, voiced their discontent. ''While parking a car at airports costs around Rs 150, the administration here is demanding Rs 500. This could become the country's highest parking fee,'' claimed Chaturbhuja Samal, a frequent visitor to Puri.

Sources said the four guest houses were built during the previous BJD government, with room tariffs ranging between Rs 900 and Rs 2,500 for 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TikTok picked by FIFA as video content partner at 2026 World Cup

TikTok picked by FIFA as video content partner at 2026 World Cup

 Switzerland
2
Slot unhappy with Martinelli after Bradley incident in Arsenal-Liverpool match

Slot unhappy with Martinelli after Bradley incident in Arsenal-Liverpool mat...

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak sworn in as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak sworn in as Chief Justice of Jharkhand Hi...

 India
4
Trump administration says it is creating new DOJ division to tackle fraud

Trump administration says it is creating new DOJ division to tackle fraud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026