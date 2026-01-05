Left Menu

Challenges Ahead: India's Highway Sector Faces Muted Growth

India's highway sector faces challenges due to muted central road award activity, increased competition, and execution issues. State awards have partially mitigated the impact, but the sector is expected to face subdued revenue and margins. Ind-Ra projects modest growth and a shift towards more BOT projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:25 IST
Challenges Ahead: India's Highway Sector Faces Muted Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The highway sector in India is currently navigating a tough landscape characterized by muted central road award activity over the past two years. This stasis has led to heightened competition and ongoing project execution challenges, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

State-awarded projects have stepped in to fill gaps left by the slowed central activity, but complexities in execution and financing remain, warns Ind-Ra's Director of Corporate Ratings, Krishan Binani. The sector could experience subdued revenue and profit margins as these dynamics play out.

Furthermore, Ind-Ra anticipates an increase in build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, requiring more private capital investment. Though the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector might see slight growth by FY26, the overall outlook remains flat due to declines in the highways sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Launch and U.S. Abortion Pill Battles: A Health News Overview

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Launch and U.S. Abortion Pill Battles: A Health News O...

 Global
2
Stone Pelting Incident Sparks Communal Tensions in Karnataka

Stone Pelting Incident Sparks Communal Tensions in Karnataka

 India
3
VP Vance's Home Damaged Amidst Operation to Capture Maduro

VP Vance's Home Damaged Amidst Operation to Capture Maduro

 United States
4
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Andhra Couple in Washington

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Andhra Couple in Washington

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026