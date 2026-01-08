Venezuela's American Trade Agreement: A Boost for U.S. Goods
Venezuela has agreed to utilize the proceeds from its oil sales to purchase American-made goods, according to President Donald Trump. The deal encompasses U.S. agricultural products, medicines, medical devices, and equipment to enhance Venezuela's electricity grid and energy facilities.
In a new development, President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela will utilize its oil sale proceeds to purchase exclusively American-made goods. This strategic move signals a growing economic collaboration between the two nations.
Trump shared the news via a post on Truth Social, revealing that the list of purchases includes U.S. agricultural products, and essential health equipment such as medicines and medical devices.
The agreement also covers the acquisition of equipment aimed at enhancing Venezuela's electricity grid and energy facilities, potentially stabilizing the country's struggling energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
