Global Treaty Activist Detained in India Amidst Controversy Over Fossil Fuels

An international environmental activist was detained by Indian authorities, amid investigations into foreign funding allegedly aimed at undermining Indian energy policies. The activist, involved in advocating for a global treaty to phase out fossil fuels, was part of a broader probe.

Indian officials searched the premises of Harjeet Singh and his wife Jyoti Awasthi, operators of an environmental NGO, as part of the investigation into foreign remittances. This investigation is linked to their support for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, initiated by Vanuatu in 2022 and backed by several developing nations.

Following the COP30 climate summit, the treaty has faced criticism for potentially posing legal challenges to India and affecting its energy security. Tzeporah Berman, chair of the initiative, emphasized that the treaty seeks to aid developing nations, including India, in transitioning to renewable energy systems.