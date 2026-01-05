Chancellor Merz's Crucial Visit: Strengthening Indo-German Ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to embark on a significant two-day diplomatic mission to India next week, aimed at fortifying bilateral ties across various sectors such as trade, investment, defence, and technology.

Scheduled for January 12-13, this marks Merz's maiden voyage to India as Germany's chancellor and occurs at a time when New Delhi seeks to enhance economic collaboration with Europe, countering the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.

During his visit, Merz will have strategic discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on key areas like strategic partnerships, regional security, and clean energy cooperation amidst a challenging global geopolitical landscape.