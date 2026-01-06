Shifting Gears: UK Market Tailwinds and Political Turbulence

The Financial Times presents key developments impacting the UK and beyond. G.Network, a UK broadband provider, has been sold to distressed debt specialist FitzWalter Capital, as confirmed by the lenders involved.

In the energy sector, U.S. refiner Phillips 66 has acquired the Lindsey Oil Refinery assets in northern England, integrating them into the Humber Refinery, despite the site's recent liquidation.

On the automotive front, Chinese car brands have played a significant role in revitalizing UK car sales, pushing figures above 2 million units for the first time since the pre-pandemic era. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces criticism for not questioning the legality of former U.S. President Donald Trump's military action in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)