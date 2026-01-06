Telangana Leads the Charge in EV Adoption

In an ambitious move to embrace sustainability, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced comprehensive efforts by the state government to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, Prabhakar highlighted initiatives such as incentivizing EV purchases, enhancing charging infrastructure, and setting a precedent for other states to follow.

The minister revealed that the state is contemplating a significant shift in its vehicle procurement policy, with plans to ensure that electric vehicles make up 25-50% of new government vehicle purchases. Additionally, Telangana has offered a groundbreaking 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for EVs, attracting considerable attention with over one lakh EVs sold in the past year.

Despite facing a potential revenue decline of Rs 900 crore, the state remains committed to its EV-friendly policies. The introduction of a vehicle scrap policy alongside the PM E-DRIVE scheme indicates a robust strategy to further integrate electric buses and promote EV adoption across sectors like IT and pharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)