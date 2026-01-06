Left Menu

Adani's Swift Success: NCD Issue Fully Subscribed in Minutes

Adani Enterprises Limited's Rs 1,000 crore NCD issue was fully subscribed in under an hour. The offer, with a base size of Rs 500 crore, included a greenshoe option. Strong investor confidence and competitive yields marked the issue's success, which supports infrastructure projects and debt repayment.

Adani Enterprises Limited's (AEL) Rs 1,000 crore public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was completely subscribed within 45 minutes of its opening, stock exchange data revealed. The initial Rs 500 crore base issue was snapped up in just 10 minutes.

The issue, which opened on Tuesday, concludes on January 19, 2026. With a promising yield of up to 8.90% per annum, it attracted significant interest, enticing bids for 2.19 crore NCDs against a 50 lakh issue size on its opening day. The NCDs are rated 'AA-' with a stable outlook by ICRA and CARE Ratings, offering yields competitive with similarly rated debt options, providing retail investors a lucrative opportunity to invest in India's burgeoning infrastructure.

The proceeds from the issue aim to repay existing debt, while also supporting general corporate endeavors. AEL continues to aggressively expand its infrastructure empire, evidenced by projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Google-Adani AI data centre in Visakhapatnam, and multiple national road initiatives. Over the last six months, AEL has demonstrated its proficiency in executing large-scale projects on time.

